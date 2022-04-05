Rope Achieves Market Cap of $75,842.94 ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Rope has a market capitalization of $75,842.94 and $774.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.81 or 0.07529444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,618.02 or 0.99979145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

