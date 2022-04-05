Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

NYSE RKT opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

