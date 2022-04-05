Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

HOOD opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

