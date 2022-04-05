Robert Millner Purchases 100,000 Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.36 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,200.00 ($252,781.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.68.
New Hope Company Profile (Get Rating)
