Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $801,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

