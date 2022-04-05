Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

