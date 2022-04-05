Reviewing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and T.J.T.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 28.06 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -13.08 T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T.J.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.J.T. has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and T.J.T., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than T.J.T..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChargePoint beats T.J.T. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

T.J.T. Company Profile (Get Rating)

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

