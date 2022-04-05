Reviewing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.52 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -62.33 Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 1.84 -$6.00 million $39.09 0.36

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Asset Management. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Altisource Asset Management N/A -5.12% 3.97%

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.