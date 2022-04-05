Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adagene Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adagene in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($3.63) per share for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the third quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at $298,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

