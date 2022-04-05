Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of REPL opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

