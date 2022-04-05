Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.