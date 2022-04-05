Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.