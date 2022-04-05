Renovare Environmental (RENO) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Renovare Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental’s peers have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovare Environmental and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental Competitors 368 1257 1497 44 2.38

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 67.84%. Given Renovare Environmental’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renovare Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Renovare Environmental Competitors -5.03% -56.71% -1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million -$11.54 million -1.51 Renovare Environmental Competitors $500.37 million $3.08 million -12.82

Renovare Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renovare Environmental peers beat Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

