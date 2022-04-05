Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $677.46 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 231,614,572 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

