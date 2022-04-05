renBTC (RENBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.53 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $45,934.86 or 1.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $592.05 million and $9.53 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,889 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

