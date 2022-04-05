Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 167,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.