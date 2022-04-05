Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $698.41 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.80 and a 52-week high of $710.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $641.55 and a 200 day moving average of $625.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

