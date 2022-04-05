Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Achieves Market Cap of $22.01 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $113.57 or 0.00247173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $22.01 million and $168,525.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,920.44 or 0.99943220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

