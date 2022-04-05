REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

REE stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

