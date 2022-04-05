Redd Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,975.64 or 0.99989540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

