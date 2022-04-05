Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 0.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 12,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.