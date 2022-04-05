Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAct Technologies (TACT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

3/2/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,573. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.91.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

