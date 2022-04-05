Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ObsEva (OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/31/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “
- 3/30/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/28/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – ObsEva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/7/2022 – ObsEva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OBSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ObsEva SA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
