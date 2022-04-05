Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ObsEva (OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

3/30/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2022 – ObsEva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ObsEva SA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

