Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.15. 12,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,057,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several brokerages have commented on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Realogy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $11,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

