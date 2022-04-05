Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.30 million and $610,534.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.