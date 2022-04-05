Raymond James Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$8.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$8.79 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

