Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been given a C$43.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,850.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.73.

TSE EDV traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.82. 322,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

