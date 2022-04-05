Raymond James Analysts Give Stantec (TSE:STN) a C$85.00 Price Target

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been given a C$85.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

STN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.50. 85,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,280. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.36. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$52.09 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

