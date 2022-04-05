Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

