Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has been given a C$11.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.