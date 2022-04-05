Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $15.23

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $15.90. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4,905 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.