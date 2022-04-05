Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $53,638.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.90 or 0.07549944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00271088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00812279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00099546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.00486304 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00370936 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,135,333 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.