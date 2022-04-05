QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

