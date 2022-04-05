QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of Marin grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

