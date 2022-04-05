Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.74

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.74 and last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 9764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

