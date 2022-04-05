Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $590.00 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

