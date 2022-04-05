Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Raised by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $127.59 on Monday. Copart has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

