Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.51 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

