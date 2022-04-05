Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

