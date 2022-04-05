Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

