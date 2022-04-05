Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $168.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 320,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

