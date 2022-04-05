Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $546.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

