Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. Northern Trust has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

