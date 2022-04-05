Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

