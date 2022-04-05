PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE PVH opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

