Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG remained flat at $$25.83 during trading on Thursday. 13,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

