PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,984 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

