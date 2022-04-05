PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,984 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
