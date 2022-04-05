Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
