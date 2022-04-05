Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE PLX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.28. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
