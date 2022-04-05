ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.15. 2,016,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,084,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.