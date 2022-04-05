PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) Head to Head Comparison

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $251.42 million 6.24 -$81.21 million ($1.83) -19.04 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -32.30% -316.22% -12.74% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PROS and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 1 0 2.33 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

PROS has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROS beats Decision Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

